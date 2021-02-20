No. 25 Tigers Blank Bearcats 5-0

Sharpe earned the win by allowing just one hit, no runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched, then Clark pitched the final 4.0 innings to record his first career save. None of Cincinnati’s three baserunners advanced past first base, as Sharpe and Clark combined to retire 18 batters in a row from the second inning to the eighth inning. Bearcat reliever Nathan Moore suffered the loss.