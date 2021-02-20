SC reports 1,617 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 1500 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results.
DHEC reported 1,617 new and 398 probable COVID-19 cases and 26 confirmed and 17 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 434,589 confirmed cases, 66,688 probable cases, 7,352 confirmed deaths and 904 probable deaths.
Saturday’s report tallied the results of 28,065 individual test results with a positive rate of 8.3%.
