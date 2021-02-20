Freezing tonight, warmer into next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control this weekend, expect plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. More pleasant with the sunshine. Make sure to have a jacket ready to go for your outdoor activities. A cold front will move through the area on Monday and that will bring us a few scattered showers. High pressure will keep us dry with sunshine and much warmer temperatures, int the 60s to near 70 degrees. Showers return to the forecast on Friday as an area of low pressure moves close to the Lowcountry.