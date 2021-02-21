Bucs drop series-opening doubleheader to Boston College
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Tyrell Brewer posted a three-hit day, while Houston Parker had RBI in both contests to highlight Charleston Southern’s opening day doubleheader losses to Boston College. The Bucs fell in the opener to BC, 12-4, before dropping the nightcap, 12-1.
CSU (0-2) and BC (2-0) will close out the weekend series tomorrow morning at Shipyard Park with first pitch set to start at 11 a.m.
Game One: Boston College 12, Charleston Southern 4
Boston College capitalized on a pair of Dante Baldelli home runs to spoil Charleston Southern’s season opener at Shipyard Park on Saturday afternoon.
BC (1-0) took advantage of four home runs in the contest, two off the bat of Baldelli, on their way to winning the series opener between the two squads.
BC’s Mason Pelio (1-0) outdueled CSU’s R.J. Petit (0-1) in the battle on the mound in a battle between two of the top pitchers in the country. Pelio posted five shutout innings and surrendered three hits while striking out four. Petit gave up a trio of home runs, but rebounded to strike out five over 4.1 innings in his first start of the season.
The Eagles jumped on the scoreboard early in the top of the third as Baldelli connected on a solo home run to right field. Peter Burns added a two-run shot in the fourth, while Cody Morissette contributed a two-run home run in the fifth that chased Petit from the mound.
BC added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning with a five-run frame that made it a 10-0 ballgame. Chris Galland sparked the rally with an RBI single, while Morissette and Brian Dempsey both drew bases-loaded walks. Jack Cunningham and Luke Gold closed out the scoring in the frame with back-to-back sacrifice flies.
CSU struck back for two in the bottom of the sixth with Nick Sandstrom drawing a bases-loaded walk off, before Houston Parker brought home Reid Hardwick with a single to left center to cut the deficit down to 10-2.
Baldelli’s second home run of the game, a two-run shot to right field scoring Burns in the seventh inning, capped the Eagles’ scoring in the contest.
CSU added runs in the seventh and ninth innings to provide the final margin. Christian Maggio hustled around the base paths and scored an a dropped pop-up in the infield in the seventh inning, while Derek Horton scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to put the final score at 12-4.
Tyrell Brewer paced CSU’s efforts at the plate with a 2-of-4 performance, while David Alamillo and Sandstrom both recorded their first stolen bases of the season.
Brayden Kail, Jordan Bridges, and Sam Massey all recorded their first relief appearances of the game with Massey throwing two innings of no-hit baseball to close out the contest.
Game Two: Boston College 12, Charleston Southern 1
Boston College pushed across three runs in the top of the first in support of starter Emmet Sheehan (1-0) and limited CSU to just four hits in the evening contest as the Buccaneers fell in the second game of the doubleheader at Shipyard Park.
CSU starter Krishna Raj (0-1) went three innings in his first start in the CSU Blue & Gold, allowing three hits and four runs, while striking out two. Christian Baker, Holden Tucker, and JB Berry also made their CSU debuts for the season in relief with the trio combining to allow eight runs (seven earned) while striking out five over the final six innings.
Houston Parker drove in the Bucs’ lone RBI in the contest with a one-out RBI double down the left field line in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring Reid Hardwick, while Alex Andronica added his first double of the season in the loss.
BC pushed across three runs in the first, single runs in the third, fourth, and sixth, four runs in the seventh, and two in the eighth in building the 12-0 lead. Brian Dempsey paced the Eagles with a 3-for-4 performance with four RBI, while Chris Galland (2-for-3, 3 runs) and Sal Frelick (3-for-5, 2 runs) also highlighted BC’s offensive output in the game.
Quotables
“I’m happy for both teams to be back on the field for this season. In the opening game, it really came down to just a handful of pitches, and in those pitches, BC was better than us when we needed to make the pitch, get the hit, or get off the field. In the second game, we need to continue to work on our overall competitive spirit and execution. I expect our players to learn from it and the experiences the day provided. If we do, we’ll put ourselves in a better position to win on Sunday.”