The Citadel falls to Longwood in extra innings on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got 15 strikeouts from three different pitchers, but in the end, it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell 4-2 in 10 innings to Longwood Friday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: Longwood 4, The Citadel 2
Records: Longwood (2-0), The Citadel (0-2)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Series: Longwood leads 5-2
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after Jeffery Brown started the game with a single and came around to score on a Crosby Jones two-out single through the left side.
· The Citadel added to its lead in the third inning when a popup on the infield was dropped with two outs, allowing Tyler Corbitt to score from second.
· The Lancers battled back to tie the game in the fourth inning on back-to-back RBI singles from Hunter Gilliam and Eliot Dix.
· The game would remained tied into the 10th inning before Jack Schnell delivered a RBI double into the corner in left field. Gilliam followed with his second RBI single of the game for the final margin.
Inside the Box Score
· The Citadel got strong pitching as four Bulldogs combined to allow just six hits and strike out 15.
· Cameron Reeves got the start and struck out nine over 6.0 innings. He gave up two runs on four hits.
· Devin Beckley struck out five over 2.0 shutout innings.
· Offensively, Jeffery Brown recorded his second-straight multi-hit game. He finished 2-for-5 with a run scored.
· Crosby Jones also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a RBI.
· Second baseman Tyler Corbitt made an outstanding diving play to steal a base hit to start the fourth inning.
· Logan Barker (0-1) was saddled with the loss after surrendering two unearned runs on two hits over 1.2 innings.
· Dylan Saale (1-0) picked up the victory out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit and striking out four over 3.0 innings.
· Dillon Champagne (1) pitched a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save.
Up Next
The two teams play the final game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.