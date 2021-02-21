1 killed, 3 injured after head-on collision in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and three others were hurt after a head-on crash in the Pee Dee, according to officials.
Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on S.C. 403 in Darlington County.
Collins said the crash involved a 2003 Honda Accord and a 2014 BMW, both were traveling in opposite directions on the highway before struck head-on.
The driver of the Honda was killed as a result of the crash, according to Collins, while three occupants in the BMW were taken to a hospital.
No other details were provided about their condition.
Collins said troopers are still working to determine which vehicle crossed the center line.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP, alongside the agency’s MAIT team.
