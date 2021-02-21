Lowcountry high school playoff scores (2/20)

By Kevin Bilodeau | February 20, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 12:22 AM

VIDEO: Bishop England holds off Waccamaw in opening round of playoffs.
VIDEO: Baptist Hill opens playoffs with win over Johnsonville

Wrestling

5-A State Championship

Hillcrest 36, Summerville 33 - Hillcrest wins their 3rd straight 5-A state title

Boys Basketball

3-A 1st round

Bishop England 54, Waccamaw 51 - Ty Schaafsma scored 22 points to lead the Bishops who improve to 10-1 on the year. Bishop England will host Marlboro County in round 2 on Wednesday.

Oceanside Collegiate 63 Dillon 54 - The Landsharks will visit the winner of Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Lakewood on Wednesday.

1-A 1st round

Baptist Hill 60 Johnsonville 56 - The Bobcats advance to round 2 and will host Carvers Bay on Wednesday

Scott’s Branch 56 Military Magnet 45

SCISA 3-A

Hammond 63, Pinewood Prep 59

SCISA 2-A

Oakbrook Prep 69, Palmetto Christian 34

SCISA 1-A

Cathedral Academy 82, Wardlaw Academy 65

Newberry Academy 72, Dorchester Academy 48

Charleston Collegiate 68, Patrick Henry 59

