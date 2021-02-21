Lowcountry high school playoff scores (2/20)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Wrestling
5-A State Championship
Hillcrest 36, Summerville 33 - Hillcrest wins their 3rd straight 5-A state title
Boys Basketball
3-A 1st round
Bishop England 54, Waccamaw 51 - Ty Schaafsma scored 22 points to lead the Bishops who improve to 10-1 on the year. Bishop England will host Marlboro County in round 2 on Wednesday.
Oceanside Collegiate 63 Dillon 54 - The Landsharks will visit the winner of Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Lakewood on Wednesday.
1-A 1st round
Baptist Hill 60 Johnsonville 56 - The Bobcats advance to round 2 and will host Carvers Bay on Wednesday
Scott’s Branch 56 Military Magnet 45
SCISA 3-A
Hammond 63, Pinewood Prep 59
SCISA 2-A
Oakbrook Prep 69, Palmetto Christian 34
SCISA 1-A
Cathedral Academy 82, Wardlaw Academy 65
Newberry Academy 72, Dorchester Academy 48
Charleston Collegiate 68, Patrick Henry 59
