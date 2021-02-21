Multiple blood drives planned across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Several organizations have announced their schedule blood drives for the upcoming week.
The Blood Connection says they will be holding a blood drive at both Summerville Medical Center and Centre Point Emergency.
The Blood Connection says their first blood drive will be Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Summerville Medical Center. They say their second blood drive will be from Noon to 5 p.m. Friday at Centre Point Emergency.
Organizers say face covering are required while donating but all donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
The Red Cross says they are also holding two blood drives this week. They say their first will be tuesday and the second will be on Thursday.
The first blood drive the red cross is organizing will be a Crews Subaru in their show room. This blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 8261 Rivers Avenue.
The second blood drive they are hosting will be Thursday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m., but this one will be in the showroom of Crew Chevrolet locates at 8199 Rivers Avenue.
Organizers say all CDC, DHEC and Red Cross safety guidelines will be in place and masks must be worn.
They also say all donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, a complimentary certificate for $35 at Crews Subaru and a $5 Amazon Gift card by mail.
Registration is available at the Red Cross’s website and the benefits are available for those that use sponsor code: CREWS
Organizers say walk-ins are always welcome, but appointments are preferred.
