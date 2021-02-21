No. 23 Coastal Baseball Falls in Season Opener to No. 16 Duke

After a 6-3 double-play ended the top half of the inning for the Blue Devils after back-to-back singles to start the game, the Chants took advantage of a bloop double down the left-field line by lead-off hitter Lucky and a throwing error by the Duke pitcher on a sacrifice bunt attempt to plate one unearned run on a double-play ball to take an early 1-0 lead after just one inning of play.