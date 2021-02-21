Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Interstate 20 in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20, according to officials.
Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened at around 8 p.m. Saturday on I-20 near mile marker 131.
Collins said a 2000 BMW SUV was traveling east on the interstate when it struck the pedestrian in the roadway.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later identified the victim as 53-year-old Ward Neal, Jr., of Nichols.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
