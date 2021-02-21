SC reports 1,389 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 56 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 1300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results.
DHEC reported 1,389 new and 343 probable COVID-19 cases and 56 confirmed and 11 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 436,161 confirmed cases, 67,988 probable cases, 7,409 confirmed deaths and 915 probable deaths.
Sunday’s report tallied the results of 36,030 individual test results with a positive rate of 6.2%.
