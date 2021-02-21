Stingrays Come Up Short In OT After 3-Goal Third

Then Malatesta took over in the middle of the period. The blueliner jumped into action, generating countless chances at the Jacksonville net while willing his team back into the game. First, he scored on a wrist shot from the left circle to make it 3-2 at 9:24 with assists from DeSalvo and defender Jesse Lees. Just 2:41 later, Malatesta was at it again, dangling his way through the defense before beating Keyser with a wrist shot over the glove to tie the game at 3-3. His second goal of the game and third on the season came with assists from both DeSalvo and forward Cole Ully.