Bulldogs Use Late Rally to Take Series Finale
The Citadel scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a one-run deficit and defeat Longwood, 9-6, in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. (Source: The Citadel Baseball)
By The Citadel Athletics | February 21, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 11:57 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a one-run deficit and defeat Longwood, 9-6, in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 9, Longwood 6

Records: Longwood (2-1), The Citadel (1-2)

Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)

Series: Longwood leads 5-3

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board first after Tilo Skole drew a one-out walk in the second and scored on Ryan McCarthy’s double to right field.

· The Lancers got their offense going in the third inning as they plated four runs. The big hit came off the bat of Eliot Dix in the form of a two-run single up the middle.

· The Citadel answered back with four runs of their own in the fifth inning to take a one-run lead. The first run of the inning scored on an error after the catcher dropped the ball on a play at the plate.

· Logan Taplett drove in the second run with a base hit up the middle before a balk tied the game.

· Three batters later, Travis Lott gave the Bulldogs the lead with a single through the right side.

· Longwood had one more answer as a pair of walks in the seventh came around to score on a Drayven Kowalski triple to center field.

· The Bulldogs bats came alive in the eighth inning as Lott started the frame by being hit by an 0-2 pitch. After a sacrifice bunt moved Lott to second, a pair of wild pitches allowed him to score the tieing run.

· Tyler Corbitt followed with a base hit through the left side, and scored on Crosby Jones’ triple to center field.

· Noah Mitchell followed with a double to deep left center to score Jones from third.

· After a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases, Skole drove in a run with a bunt base hit to the right side.

Inside the Box Score

· The Citadel rallied to win a game when trailing after the seventh inning for the first time since the 2018 season.

· Tyler Corbitt led the offense by going 4-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. He finished the series hitting .500 (7-for-14) with a homer, three RBIs and four runs scored.

· Cole Simpson had a multi-hit game in his first start of the season, going 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.

· Ryan McCarthy was moved down in the order on Sunday and responded by going 2-for-4 with a walk and a RBI.

· The Bulldogs finished the game with a season-best 13 hits. Eight of the nine hitters in the lineup had at least one base hit, while seven different Bulldogs crossed home plate in the victory.

· Lathan Todd had a no decision in his first start of the season. The right hander allowed three earned runs on six hits and five strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

· Devin Beckley (1-0) picked up the victory after striking out three in 2.0 innings of work. He entered the game in the top of the eighth inning with a runner on first. He was able to strikeout a pair in the inning, including stranding a runner at third.

· After sitting in the dugout for nearly 30 minutes as the Bulldogs scored four runs, Beckley overcame a leadoff walk to retire the next three hitters to secure the victory.

· Nathaniel Brezner-Mendoza (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on two hits and a hit batter in one-third of an inning.

Up Next

The Bulldogs return to Riley Park on Feb. 26 as they open a three-game series against North Florida. First pitch for the series opener is set for 4 p.m.