Bulldogs Use Late Rally to Take Series Finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a one-run deficit and defeat Longwood, 9-6, in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 9, Longwood 6
Records: Longwood (2-1), The Citadel (1-2)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Series: Longwood leads 5-3
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs got on the board first after Tilo Skole drew a one-out walk in the second and scored on Ryan McCarthy’s double to right field.
· The Lancers got their offense going in the third inning as they plated four runs. The big hit came off the bat of Eliot Dix in the form of a two-run single up the middle.
· The Citadel answered back with four runs of their own in the fifth inning to take a one-run lead. The first run of the inning scored on an error after the catcher dropped the ball on a play at the plate.
· Logan Taplett drove in the second run with a base hit up the middle before a balk tied the game.
· Three batters later, Travis Lott gave the Bulldogs the lead with a single through the right side.
· Longwood had one more answer as a pair of walks in the seventh came around to score on a Drayven Kowalski triple to center field.
· The Bulldogs bats came alive in the eighth inning as Lott started the frame by being hit by an 0-2 pitch. After a sacrifice bunt moved Lott to second, a pair of wild pitches allowed him to score the tieing run.
· Tyler Corbitt followed with a base hit through the left side, and scored on Crosby Jones’ triple to center field.
· Noah Mitchell followed with a double to deep left center to score Jones from third.
· After a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases, Skole drove in a run with a bunt base hit to the right side.
Inside the Box Score
· The Citadel rallied to win a game when trailing after the seventh inning for the first time since the 2018 season.
· Tyler Corbitt led the offense by going 4-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. He finished the series hitting .500 (7-for-14) with a homer, three RBIs and four runs scored.
· Cole Simpson had a multi-hit game in his first start of the season, going 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.
· Ryan McCarthy was moved down in the order on Sunday and responded by going 2-for-4 with a walk and a RBI.
· The Bulldogs finished the game with a season-best 13 hits. Eight of the nine hitters in the lineup had at least one base hit, while seven different Bulldogs crossed home plate in the victory.
· Lathan Todd had a no decision in his first start of the season. The right hander allowed three earned runs on six hits and five strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
· Devin Beckley (1-0) picked up the victory after striking out three in 2.0 innings of work. He entered the game in the top of the eighth inning with a runner on first. He was able to strikeout a pair in the inning, including stranding a runner at third.
· After sitting in the dugout for nearly 30 minutes as the Bulldogs scored four runs, Beckley overcame a leadoff walk to retire the next three hitters to secure the victory.
· Nathaniel Brezner-Mendoza (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on two hits and a hit batter in one-third of an inning.
Up Next
The Bulldogs return to Riley Park on Feb. 26 as they open a three-game series against North Florida. First pitch for the series opener is set for 4 p.m.