Charleston Co. School District to vote on 2021-2022 academic calendar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District officials say they are set to vote on a final schedule option for the 2021-2022 school year calendar.
CCSD says they are planning for the entire 2021-2022 school year to return to a normal academic schedule starting in the fall.
Both suggested calendar options show the academic year starting on Aug. 18.
State law does require schools to start back in the third week of August usually, but the start date was extended by three weeks this past fall because of the pandemic.
The biggest difference in the two calendars being considered are their Spring Break plans.
Option A recommends the 2022 Spring Break be the week of April 11 through April 15. This is in correlation with the planned Spring Breaks in Dorchester School District 2 and Berkeley County schools.
Option B has Spring Break as the following week, April 18 through April 22.
Both Option A and Option B have the school year ending June 2.
At the last board meeting, one member suggested incorporating more student holidays into the drafted schedules in the spring.
However, CCSD determined school would end the first week of June because in previous years parents were opposed to suggestions that schools add more breaks and push back the end of the year.
CCSD parents were asked to vote on the two school calendar options by middle of last week and the board of trustees says they will review the results at 4:30 p.m. Monday
Those who would like to submit additional public comment for Monday’s board meeting, can do so by emailing PUBLICCOMMENTS@charleston.k12.sc.us before 2 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.