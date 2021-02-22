Charleston Splits Sunday Twin Bill With Aggies to Claim Season-Opening Series

The Cougars’ bats exploded for 14 runs in game one, including the fourth multi-grand slam game in program history and the first since March 24, 2010 at Charleston Southern. Mershon went 4-for-7 in the doubleheader to lead the offense while eight Cougars drove in at least one run. The Aggies edged the Cougars, 4-3, in a back-and-forth battle in game two thanks to an eighth inning homer from Justin Rodriguez.