Charleston Splits Sunday Twin Bill With Aggies to Claim Season-Opening Series

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Joseph Mershon and Tanner McCallister each launched a grand slam, and Ty Good fanned seven as the College of Charleston baseball team clinched an opening series victory with a 14-2 win in game one. The Cougars then fell short of a series sweep with a 4-3 setback to North Carolina A&T in the finale on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score (Game One): College of Charleston 14, North Carolina A&T 2
Final Score (Game Two): North Carolina A&T 4, College of Charleston 3
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (2-1), North Carolina A&T (1-2)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars’ bats exploded for 14 runs in game one, including the fourth multi-grand slam game in program history and the first since March 24, 2010 at Charleston Southern. Mershon went 4-for-7 in the doubleheader to lead the offense while eight Cougars drove in at least one run. The Aggies edged the Cougars, 4-3, in a back-and-forth battle in game two thanks to an eighth inning homer from Justin Rodriguez.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Mershon and McCallister each accomplished a career first in epic fashion in game one as both marked their first collegiate home run with a grand slam to propel the Cougars to a 14-2 win. Mershon added a 3-for-4 effort in game two while McCallister went 2-for-4 with his grand slam in game one.
NOTABLES
· The 12-run margin of victory in game one is the largest since a 16-0 win over Hofstra in 2019.
· Good earned the win in his first collegiate start, striking out seven and allowing two runs in 5.2 innings.
· Senior Ari Sechopoulos chipped in two doubles and an RBI as part of a 3-for-7 day with four runs scored.
· Jared Kirven finished the day 3-for-6 including a two-hit effort in game one.
· Harrison Hawkins collected his first RBI of the season with a two-run single in game one.
· Brody Hopkins accomplished a pair of collegiate milestones in his first career at-bat with an RBI single in game one. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
· Guillermo Grainer, Michael Schultz and William Privette combined for 3.1 scoreless innings in their respective collegiate debuts in game one.
· Trey Pooser pitched 3.1 solid innings of relief in game two, allowing one run and striking out four.
· Tradd James tossed a perfect ninth in game two to keep the deficit at one.
· Trotter Harlan finished the day 4-for-9 at the plate with a double and two RBI.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Wednesday when they host Georgia Southern in midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.