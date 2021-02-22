Coastal Men’s Basketball defeats Georgia Southern, 66-55

CCU (13-6 / 7-5 Sun Belt) trailed for most of the game, only holding the lead for 12:27. After trailing by five at 26-21 coming out of the locker room at halftime, the Chants slowly closed the gap before tying the game at 33 on a Deanthony Tipler free throw with 13:14 left in the game. On CCU’s next possession, Tipler drained a three-pointer to give CCU a 36-33 lead and the Chants never trailed again.