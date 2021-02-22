Company’s $30M investment to bring 425 new jobs to SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s office announced a company will bring more than 400 jobs to the Upstate.
Pall Corporation, which specializes in filtration, separation and purification, plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County in a $30.2 million investment.
“Pall Corporation’s decision to invest into South Carolina comes at a time when our life sciences sector has evolved into one of our fastest-growing industries,” McMaster said. “The continued development of life sciences will create high-paying jobs that will ensure wellness and prosperity in South Carolina for years to come.”
The new facility, which is expected to open in May, will “focus on solutions that support the development and production of therapeutics and vaccines,” a news release states.
“Spartanburg County provides Pall with the diverse workforce we need to manufacture life-saving therapeutics and vaccines. We look forward to building our presence in this county,” Pall Life Sciences President Joseph Repp said.
Anyone interested in applying for a job should visit the company’s career webpage.
The new facility will be located on Berry Shoals Road in Duncan.
