Motorcycle crash on I-26 closes two lanes
SCDOT says the crash has closed the two right lanes of I-26 at Exit 203 toward College Park Road in Ladson. (Source: South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Riley Bean and Abbey O'Brien | February 22, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 8:33 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash has closed two lanes on I-26 East.

SCDOT says the crash has closed the right two lanes of I-26 at Exit 203 toward College Park Road in Ladson.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell says this is a single-vehicle motorcycle crash and a tow truck is on the way.

No other details on injuries have been reported from this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

