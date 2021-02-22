Motorcycle crash on I-26 closes two lanes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash has closed two lanes on I-26 East.
SCDOT says the crash has closed the right two lanes of I-26 at Exit 203 toward College Park Road in Ladson.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell says this is a single-vehicle motorcycle crash and a tow truck is on the way.
No other details on injuries have been reported from this crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.