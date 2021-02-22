Dorchester School District 2 resumes 5-day in-person learning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District 2 says both their middle school and high school students who have opted for learning in-person will be heading back to the classroom.
DD2 says students will return Monday for face-to-face education for the first time in about a year.
With all these students coming back for five days of in-person learning, some district officials say this will be like the first day of school for these kids.
Most COVID-19 safety protocols will be the same as before. But, DD2 Director of Secondary Education Karen Radcliffe says social distancing in the classroom isn’t possible with the full class in the room at the same time, as opposed to split between two days like it was before in the hybrid model.
“It’s not going to be six feet, like we’ve been able to do on the hybrid. It’s going to be closer,” Radcliffe said. “We know that it’s important for our kids to have a teacher face to face with them. We know that’s critical for our engagement. We know our kids are going to do better in that environment.”
Radcliffe says they are confident that the protocols they have in place now will keep everyone as safe as possible.
Plexiglass dividers will be on every desk and Radcliffe says there are directional arrows for students in the hallways. No students will be eating in the cafeteria, and instead they will still be eating behind plexiglass in the classroom. Masks will also still be required.
The only difference between this learning model and the hybrid learning model is instead of having every other desk empty, they will all be full.
Radcliffe says there will not be any classroom changes Monday since most of the students who needed to be changed around made the change earlier in the year. She also says bus routes will stay the same, since all buses are still sitting below the 67% capacity required.
Calendars show this semester will end on June 16th, and graduation is planned for June 18th.
DD2 also says virtual students’ schedules will remain the same.
