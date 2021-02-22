Georgetown Police investigate robbery in bank’s parking lot

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Georgetown are investigating a strong arm robbery reported Sunday night in a bank parking lot.
Police responded to the T.D. Bank in the 1000 block of Front Street at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday where the victim said a man identified himself as a law enforcement officer and asked for her driver’s license. The man then reached into the victim’s vehicle and demanded money, Capt. Nelson Brown said.
The man took $80 from the victim’s wallet.
Police say they are looking for a man approximately 6-feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with a mustache and goatee. The description did not include a possible age range.
He was wearing a green army jacket and a ball cap and was driving a red SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano, Brown said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Georgetown Police at 843-545-4300, the department’s tip line at 843-545-4400 or 911.
