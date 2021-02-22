Israeli ambassador visits Charleston for Black History Month

Israel Ambassador to the United Nations and United States Gilad Erdan visited Charleston as part of Black History Month, meeting with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and others. (Source: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott via Twitter)
By Patrick Phillips | February 22, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 12:08 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Israel Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan made his first-ever trip in his new role to visit the Holy City this weekend.

In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, Erdan said he chose Charleston as a destination because of Black History Month.

“I was eager to learn about the history of the African American communities and their important contribution to the American story,” he said in a short video.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott said on Twitter he was proud to share “the rich history of the Palmetto State and the important lessons we’ve learned.”

In a separate post on Twitter, Erdan thanked key leaders from the African-American community for what he called “an incredible evening in Charleston.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg symbolically handed Erdan “the keys to his city in a gesture of friendship and as a pledge of hope and future collaboration,” Erdan said.

