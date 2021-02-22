Israeli ambassador visits Charleston for Black History Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Israel Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan made his first-ever trip in his new role to visit the Holy City this weekend.
In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, Erdan said he chose Charleston as a destination because of Black History Month.
“I was eager to learn about the history of the African American communities and their important contribution to the American story,” he said in a short video.
U.S. Senator Tim Scott said on Twitter he was proud to share “the rich history of the Palmetto State and the important lessons we’ve learned.”
In a separate post on Twitter, Erdan thanked key leaders from the African-American community for what he called “an incredible evening in Charleston.”
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg symbolically handed Erdan “the keys to his city in a gesture of friendship and as a pledge of hope and future collaboration,” Erdan said.
