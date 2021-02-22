N. Charleston police investigate gas station shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they responded to a shooting at a gas station on Ashley Phosphate Road.
North Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Deckard says officers responded to a BP gas station in the 2700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road at around 3:20 a.m. Monday.
This is where Stall Road intersects with Ashley Phosphate Road.
Upon arrival, Deckard says officers found a male victim inside suffering from gunshot wounds and he was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Crime scene tape is reportedly wrapped around both entrances to the gas station, prohibiting anyone from entering.
Police say although they do not have any suspect information, detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
