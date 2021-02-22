Police: Man identifies himself as officer, steals money from victim in Georgetown bank parking lot

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a robbery that happened in a Georgetown bank parking lot Sunday night.
According to information from the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called to the T.D. Bank parking lot on Front Street at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 in reference to a strong-armed robbery.
The suspect identified himself as a law enforcement officer to the victim and asked for her driver’s license, authorities said. He then reached into the woman’s vehicle and demanded money, taking $80 from her wallet, a press release stated.
According to police, the suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and having a moustache and a goatee.
He was said to be wearing a green army jacket and a ball cap, and driving a red SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GPD at (843) 545-4300, the tipline at (843) 545-4400 or 911.
