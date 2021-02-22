Quick shot of rain before a beautiful work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring scattered showers to start the work week across the Lowcountry. A few passing showers this morning will give way to scattered afternoon and evening showers as the front passes through the area. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today with warmer temperatures in the 60s. Behind the front, the sky will clear out tonight leading to a beautiful stretch of weather for the next couple days. Sunny skies are expected Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid 60s Tuesday, upper 60s Wednesday and low 70s Thursday. A cold front will try to move into the area but likely stall to our north Friday. This may bring one or two showers along with a slight cool down. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon.