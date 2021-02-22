SC zoo celebrates birth of new giraffe

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - There is a new giraffe baby at the Greenville Zoo!
Autumn the giraffe gave birth Sunday at 2:28 p.m. and the new calf was standing on its own by 3:08 p.m. The new addition does not yet have a name, and the zoo’s staff does not yet know the calf’s gender.
CLICK HERE to watch a live stream inside the zoo’s Giraffe Barn.
“We are excited to welcome our new baby giraffe. This is another success towards ensuring the future of Masai giraffes,” Greenville Zoo Director Bill Cooper said.
City officials say the calf will nurse for nine to 12 months, but will start to eat foliage around two-months-old. Giraffes double in size in their first year of life.
In fall of 2020, zookeepers announced that Autumn was expecting her third calf with Miles, the zoo’s male Masai giraffe.
EarthCam’s livestream has been viewed over 1.6 million times over the last two months as animal-enthusiasts checked in on Autumn. With the live streaming webcams placed at the Greenville Zoo, EarthCam was able to capture the birth as it happened live.
WARNING: Video may be disturbing for some viewers.
Autumn was born at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, Massachusetts, on Jan. 7, 2006. She was originally transferred to the Greenville Zoo in 2007 to be paired with Walter, the zoo’s former male Masai giraffe, as part of a breeding loan.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.