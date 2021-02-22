Third-inning rally guides Boston College past CSU

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Boston College took advantage of a three-run top of the third inning and utilized a balanced offensive attack that Charleston Southern was unable to stymie on Sunday afternoon as the Buccaneers fell to the visiting Eagles at Shipyard Park, 10-2.
CSU’s (0-3) offense was highlighted by RBI singles from Kyle Sandstrom and Dante Blakeney as the Buccaneers tagged BC’s (3-0) hitters with nine hits in the contest.
Sandstrom and Tyrell Brewer both posted two hits apiece in the loss, while Houston Parker added his first stolen base of the year. Daniel Padysak (0-1) suffered the loss in the game after going the first three innings. The sophomore hurler surrendered three hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out two.
Chase Gockel , John Sendziak , Sam Hunt , Connor Yoder , Hunter McIntosh , and Kyle Sandstrom all saw time on the mound on the day with Sendziak, McIntosh, and Sandstrom all posting shutout appearances in the contest.
Sal Frelick, Luke Gold, and Joe Vetrano all posted multi-hit games on the day for Boston College, while Chris Galland scored three times to highlight BC’s offensive output. Frelick and Gold also added two RBI apiece in the win.Alex Stiegler (1-0) picked up the win in a four-inning relief appearance on the mound.
The graduate student surrendered five hits of shutout ball and added five strikeouts in the win. Samrath Singh, Joe Mancini, and Max Gieg combined to go the final three innings to close out the contest. BC and CSU were tied after the first inning as Galland scored on Frelick’s RBI double down the left field line in the top of the inning.
CSU’s Tyrell Brewer scored on Sandstrom’s fielder’s choice in the bottom half of the frame to knot the score at 1-1.From there, BC would score nine runs sparked by a four-run third inning with Luke Gold’s two-run single providing the fireworks in the frame. Vetrano added an RBI double in the eighth to drive in BC’s 10th run of the contest.The Bucs took one back in the bottom of the ninth with Christian Maggio coming around to score on Blakeney’s pinch-hit single in the frame.
News & Notes
- Tyrell Brewer paced the Bucs with a 5-for-10 week at the plate and recorded hit in all three games against Boston College.
- Houston Parker reached base in all three games with hits in the first two contests, while getting hit by two pitches in the third game.
- 15 different CSU pitchers saw time on the mound this weekend with all 15 recording just one appearance over the opening weekend.
- Pitchers Jordan Bridges and Christian Baker also saw time on the field away from the mound with Bridges catching a fly ball in left field in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday, while Baker pinch-ran for the Bucs in the bottom half of the frame.
Up NextCharleston Southern is back at Shipyard Park next weekend as the Buccaneers take on Ball State in a three-game series for the Swig & Swine Classic. First pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.