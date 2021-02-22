Virtual Veterans job fair features employers from across the nation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Veterans and their family members can take part in a virtual hiring event this week. The Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair is open to all members of the military, past and present, as well as their spouses and dependents.
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will host the Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Tues., Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click the link to register.
According to a news release by Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary, which is co-hosting the event, “more than 50 companies are actively hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs now. Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volume.”
RecruitMilitary says its virtual events provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats. To view a tour of the virtual event format, visit here.
