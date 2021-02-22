Warming up this week with more sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring scattered showers for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Behind the front, the sky will clear out tonight leading to a beautiful stretch of weather for the next couple days. Sunny skies are expected Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday, upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will try to move into the area but likely stall to our north Friday. This may bring one or two showers through the weekend, temperatures will remain near 70 degrees.
TODAY: Increasing clouds, scattered showers. High 70. Low 42.
TUESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High 66. Low 43.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High 70. Low 47.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 72. Low 50.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, mainly dry. High 68. Low 49.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a stray shower possible. High 70. Low 54.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a stray shower possible. High 71. Low 56.
