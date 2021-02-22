Winter weather forces MUSC to delay more than 10K vaccine appointments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC officials confirmed Monday morning winter weather has caused delays forcing them to postpone more than 10,000 COVID vaccine appointments.
Winter weather affected vaccine supply arrivals for the past two weeks, MUSC spokesperson Montez Seabrook said.
As a result, more than 10,000 appointments for vaccinations had to be put on hold.
On Friday, MUSC said it was unable to make new appointments because of delays. In addition to delays. MUSC said it also received fewer doses than it anticipated in the delayed shipment.
As of Friday, hospital officials said they have not been informed about when to expect more vaccine doses.
The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control warned vaccine providers last week that continued winter weather could have an impact on the shipment of vaccine doses.
The White House said on Friday winter storms across the country led to a 3-day delay in shipping vaccine, or about 6 million doses.
DHEC said severe weather has the potential to affect the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Louisville, both of which serve as vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states.
