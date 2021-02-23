Charleston police searching for missing teenager who ran away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away.
Jaden Couchman was last seen on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. and was discovered missing at 9 p.m. on that day, a report states.
“Ms. Couchman is not in possession of electronic communication, and is not believed to be in danger or in need of immediate medical assistance,” Charleston police said.
According to CPD officials, Couchman has changed her hair style and now has curly dark blue and purple hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the on duty CPD Central Detective at (843) 743-7200.
