Charleston Southern places all athletics on pause

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Southern Pandemic Task Force has placed all of the schools athletic programs on pause through March 1st due to positive tests and contract tracing within the athletics program.
“The timing of this pause comes at a very difficult time for our entire program and we all feel great disappointment for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans,” Director of Athletics Jeff Barber said. “We will continue to work with the CSU Pandemic Task Force to have our teams competing as safe and quickly as possible.”
Following the return to practice on March 1, the Bucs will be able to return to competition starting on March 4 according to current Pandemic Task Force guidelines.
The pause effects all athletics but has the greatest impact on the men’s basketball program. Barclay Radebaugh’s team was scheduled to begin play in the Big South Tournament on Saturday. Because they will not be able to play, their season officially comes to an end.
“All season long we talked about how important it is to have a strong ‘why.’ An individual who knows why they do what they do will have the strength and courage to fight through adversity,” said head coach Barclay Radebaugh on the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. “While I am very disappointed that our season ended so abruptly, I am so thankful that these young men had the opportunity to strengthen their ‘why’ during a challenging season. We all learned so much and for that I am thankful. I love this team and respect them immensely.”
The shutdown directly impacts the following athletic events.
February 24
- Men’s Basketball vs. USC Upstate
February 25
- Women’s Tennis vs. College of Charleston
- Volleyball vs. USC Upstate
February 26
- Volleyball vs. USC Upstate
- Women’s Basketball at USC Upstate
- Football Blue-Gold Scrimmage
- Softball at Chanticleer Classic
February 27
- Track at Eye Opener at Savannah State
- Women’s Basketball at USC Upstate
- Men’s Basketball at Big South Conference Championships (First Round)
- Softball at Chanticleer Classic
- Baseball vs. Ball State (Swig & Swine Classic)
February 28
- Women’s Tennis at Davidson
- Women’s Soccer vs. UNC Asheville
- Softball at Chanticleer Classic
- Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic
- Baseball vs. Ball State (Swig & Swine Classic)
March 1
- Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic
March 2
- Women’s Golf at Kiawah Classic
- Men’s Golf vs. Head-to-Head vs. Drexel at Heron Point
March 3
- Women’s Tennis vs. Campbell
- Women’s Soccer at Winthrop
Charleston Southern Athletics will work within the guidelines provided by the University’s Task Force to get back to competition following the quarantine period.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.