Charleston Southern places all athletics on pause

“All season long we talked about how important it is to have a strong ‘why.’ An individual who knows why they do what they do will have the strength and courage to fight through adversity,” said head coach Barclay Radebaugh on the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. “While I am very disappointed that our season ended so abruptly, I am so thankful that these young men had the opportunity to strengthen their ‘why’ during a challenging season. We all learned so much and for that I am thankful. I love this team and respect them immensely.”