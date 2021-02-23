Charleston’s The Macintosh set to close next month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owners of an Upper King Street restaurant say it will close in early March after a challenging 2020.
The Macintosh will serve its final meals during brunch on March 7, Indigo Road Hospitality Group spokesperson Katharine Ames said.
“After a tough year, we have made the difficult decision to close The Macintosh,” Indigo Road Founder Steve Palmer said. “Jeremiah [Bacon, executive chef and IRHG partner] and I are sad to say goodbye, and want to thank the many employees who have helped to make The Macintosh the special place that it is. We are ensuring that all employees will be paid for thirty days and offered jobs elsewhere within the company.”
The Macintosh, located at 479 King St., has served the Charleston community for 10 years.
“While we are disheartened to say goodbye, we are beyond thankful for the years of support from our peers, guests, suppliers, purveyors and more,” Palmer said. “This has been a memorable journey for all of us.”
The Indigo Road team will take the next few months to fine-tune a new concept for the space, Ames said.
During its tenure, The James Beard Foundation, Bon Appétite, Food & Wine, Fodor’s and Esquire are among several that honored the restaurant and its team.
