The Citadel Announces Fall 2021 Football Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Non-conference games against Coastal Carolina, Charleston Southern and South Carolina State highlight The Citadel’s 2021 football schedule that was released on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs are set to open the season on Sept. 4 with a trip up the coast to face the Chanticleers. The home opener will take place the following week (Sept. 11) as the Bulldogs welcome CSU to Johnson Hagood Stadium. The game will be Military Appreciation and sponsored by Pepsi.
Following a bye week, The Citadel closes out its non-conference schedule at SC State on Sept. 25.
Southern Conference play kicks off on Oct. 2 with the Military Classic of the South against VMI for Parents’ Weekend. That game will be followed by a pair of road contests at ETSU (Oct. 9) and Furman (Oct. 16).
The Bulldogs close out the month of October with a pair of home games. The Citadel takes on Western Carolina on Oct. 23 and Mercer on Oct. 30. The game against the Bears will serve as the Hall of Fame game.
The month of November will feature a pair of road games at Samford (Nov. 6) and Chattanooga (Nov. 20). The Citadel will celebrate Homecoming on Nov. 13 against Wofford. The game will be sponsored by Roper St. Francis Healthcare.
The Bulldogs are set to kick off their eight-game spring season on Feb. 27 as they travel to face Mercer at 3:30 p.m.
2021 Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Coastal Carolina
Sept. 11 Charleston Southern
Sept. 25 at South Carolina State
Oct. 2 VMI (Parents’ Weekend)
Oct. 9 at ETSU
Oct. 16 at Furman
Oct. 23 Western Carolina
Oct. 30 Mercer (Hall of Fame)
Nov. 6 at Samford
Nov. 13 Wofford (Homecoming)
Nov. 20 at Chattanooga