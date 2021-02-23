City of Charleston drafting updated rules for elected city officials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston City Council says they are voting on a new draft for their proposed Code of Conduct.
The Code of Conduct was proposed Jan. 13 after a controversy involving Council Member Harry Griffin and members of the ‘Proud Boys’ group left some city leaders feeling there were inadequate rules to hold elected officials accountable.
The city’s legal team says they will propose changes that have been made at Tuesday’s 5 p.m. City Council meeting.
City officials say this new Code of Conduct was first brought to council last month. They say it is a proposed set of rules to allow the city government to hold city council members and other city officials accountable for their behavior.
Charleston Assistant Corporation Counsel Chip McQueeney says it is a very involved and difficult process to punish council members or other city officials, specifically when it comes to an issue of speech.
McQueeney says the proposed Code of Conduct will be shortened from five pages to one and half pages so things will be simple and circumscribed.
He says this new Code of Conduct also lays out a procedure for dealing with a possible violation.
To assure the issues are a clear violation and not a politically motivated accusation, McQueeney says three council members will have to agree there is an issue. After that, he says it will require a three quarters vote to impose a removal or other punishment.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.