City of Charleston releases full report on May 30 riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials have released an 84-page report detailing the police response to a riot that broke out in the days after the death of George Floyd.
Police presented the report to the city’s Public Safety Committee at 1:30 p.m.
The report, titled “Strengthening Charleston,” is an assessment of the police department’s response between May 30 and May 31. The areas of review were broken down into Command and Control, Internal Communication, External Communication, Resource Accountability and the Response to Civil Disturbances, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
The day began with peaceful protests in downtown Charleston in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.
Floyd died on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis. His death sparked a series of protests nationwide.
But as the hours wore on, rioters began damaging property and looting stores, primarily along King Street on the evening of May 30.
O’Toole said the final report also includes community feedback in response to the preliminary report the city presented in October. The preliminary version of the report stated officers were overwhelmed during the riot, had communications issues, and no staging ground for officers to be briefed after they responded to the riot. The report states officers were never told to not make arrests.
Police Chief Luther Reynolds called it “a very challenging learning process” for his agency and for the city.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.