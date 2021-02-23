College of Charleston-UNCW Games This Week Cancelled

RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced that the College of Charleston’s upcoming men’s basketball games against UNCW on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 27, have been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Charleston program.
The Cougars were scheduled to play the Seahawks in Wilmington, N.C., on Thursday, and Saturday at home at TD Arena to close out the regular season.
CofC’s status for the 2021 Hercules Tires CAA Men’s Basketball Championship on March 6-9 in Harrisonburg, Va., remains unchanged at this time.