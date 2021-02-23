Cops: Distracted driver strikes parked motorcycle knocking driver down

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a motorcyclist was knocked to the ground after the parked motorcycle he was standing next to was struck by a distracted driver in downtown Charleston Monday night.
It happened in the area of King Street and Spring Street. Charleston police officials say the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries consisting of a sprained ankle and a scrape to his elbow.
Investigators said 911 operators received a call about the incident at 8:38 p.m.
According to Charleston police, a distracted motorist in a Ranger pick up truck struck a motorcycle that was parked on the sidewalk. The motorcyclist, who was standing next to his motorcycle, was then knocked to the ground, a report states.
