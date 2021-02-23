Cops: Lowcountry man followed women, exposed himself at Walmart

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a 51-year-old man accused of following women at a Lowcountry Walmart and exposing himself.
The Beaufort Police Department arrested Anthony Quin Brown of St. Helena Island on a charge of indecent exposure. He was locked up at the Beaufort County Detention Center and has since been released.
His arrest stems from an incident this past Saturday at the Walmart on 350 Robert Smalls Pkwy. where officers responded to a call of a man following women around the store while exposing himself and performing a sexual act on himself.
Officers reported speaking to a woman who called 911 while using her AirPods so as not to alert the suspect that she was on the phone with emergency operators.
A report states investigators found the suspect after the victim pointed him out while he was in the self checkout line.
According to authorities, after officers detained and began speaking to the suspect, another woman approached officers and told them she was also victimized in the same manner as the first victim by the same suspect.
