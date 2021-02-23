Deadly crash involving K9 unit shuts down portion of Hwy. 52 in Berkeley County

BONNEAU, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one of its K9 units has been involved in a fatal crash.
The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Main Street in Bonneau, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said.
The crash involved a deputy’s K9 vehicle which caught on fire.
The driver of a second vehicle died in the crash and a passenger in that vehicle was injured. Lewis said.
Bystanders were able to pull the deputy out of the vehicle and the deputy was then able to get the K9 out of the vehicle. The deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was in stable condition at Trident Hospital, Lewis said. The K9 did not appear to be injured, but it was transported to an emergency vet to be examined.
Lewis said deputies would turn the scene over to the Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
A portion of Highway 52 is blocked between Black Oak Road and Forty-One Road, Deputy Carli Drayton said.
