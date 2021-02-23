Deputies seek men who stole two puppies worth over $10,000

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for four men who stole two puppies from a Pawleys Island woman.
GCSO says deputies first responded to calls about two stolen puppies worth over $10,000 in the 300 block of Westfield Drive on Pawleys Island.
Deputies say they arrived at the residence at around 1:50 p.m. Feb. 17. and interviewed the victim. She said she had just been robbed at around 1 p.m. by a man who had been texting her about buying two French Bulldog puppies.
The victim had planned to meet the man on Feb. 17 to fill out paperwork and finalize the sale, deputies say.
The two French Bulldogs reported stolen were a nine-month-old black and tan female and a merle and tricolored puppy.
Deputies say the victim and suspect had agreed he would pay $5,500 for the black and tan female and $5,200 for the merle and tricolored puppy.
When both parties met, deputies say the suspect was joined by three other men who looked suspiciously at bank envelopes they brought with them.
Two of the men grabbed one dog each and deputies say they fled the residence in a blue Honda. As the men were fleeing with the puppies, one of the men reportedly threw one of the envelopes at the victim. An incident report states inside the envelope were fake $20 bills that said “Motion Pictures Purposes”.
The GCSO says they are investigating.
