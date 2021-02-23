Feeling more like spring over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine as warming temperatures provide a taste of Spring over the next few days. Plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Another cool night, lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will continue to warm over the next few days with highs near 70 degrees on Wednesday and low 70s on Thursday. A weak cold front will try to slide into the area on Friday. This will bring an increase in clouds and a few showers. Highs will cool into the low to mid 60s Friday before warming back up for the weekend. Right now, we have a small chance of rain in the forecast this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. Great weather to get outside and enjoy!