Feeling more like spring over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine as warming temperatures provide a taste of Spring over the next few days. Plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Another cool night, lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will continue to warm over the next few days with highs near 70 degrees on Wednesday and low 70s on Thursday. A weak cold front will try to slide into the area on Friday. This will bring an increase in clouds and a few showers. Highs will cool into the low to mid 60s Friday before warming back up for the weekend. Right now, we have a small chance of rain in the forecast this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. Great weather to get outside and enjoy!
TODAY: Sunny. High 68. Low 42.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 70. Low 47.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72. Low 50.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High 62. Low 51.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High 73. Low 56.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High 74. Low 58.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.