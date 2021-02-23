Fetter Health hosting mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network says they will be hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a North Charleston church.
Fetter officials say they will continue hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics to distribute the vaccine in accordance with SC DHEC guidelines for Phase 1a distribution.
Phase 1a includes healthcare workers, persons age 65 or older, mission-critical government employees, long-term care facility residents and staff, and parents of medically fragile or complex or severely disabled.
Fetter says the mobile clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Azalea Church of Christ located at 3950 Azalea Drive in North Charleston.
People who qualify should arrive at the clinic early to complete an on-site registration. Fetter officials say patients must present photo identification in order to verify that they are 65 years of age or older, as well as display proof of employment, if applicable.
