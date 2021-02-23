Gamecocks’ Clarke Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Clarke, who also was named the National Player of the Week by Perfect Game and a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, had a mammoth opening weekend for the Gamecocks, hitting .700 with a 1.800 slugging percentage, a .800 on-base percentage, seven runs scored, nine RBI, two doubles and three home runs in three wins. Clarke was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored, four RBI and a three-run home run on Opening Day. He then went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI on Saturday, also scoring three runs in the win. Clarke reached base three times in the series finale, walking twice, scoring a run and hitting a double in the 5-1 victory.