Georgetown Co. residents anticipating flooding after dam spilling operations

There is potential for property flooding in Georgetown, especially in low-lying areas – the level of flooding will be somewhat dependent on the impact of the tides. Flooding will impact Harris Landing Road in Georgetown County and will possibly impact Corner Loop Road as well based on the river forecast from the Southeastern River Center forecasters. There are a number of houses in the floodplain in both areas, and there will be flooding in some yards and travel on roads may become difficult. There is also a potential for flooding in the Crow Hill Subdivision. Detailed information can be found on the NWS gauge for the Santee River near Jamestown.