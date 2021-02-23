Lowcountry high school playoff scores (2/22)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5-A 1st round
Summerville 69, Dutch Fork 22 - The Green Wave will travel to Sumter for round 2 on Thursday.
Sumter 48, Berkeley 27
Wando 44, St. James 33 - The Warriors will head to Lexington for round 2 on Thursday.
Lexington 58, West Ashley 38
3-A 1st round
Bishop England 78, Waccamaw 24 - Lily Woods had 25 points for the Bishops who advance to round 2 with the win. They’ll host Camden on Thursday.
Loris 42, Oceanside Collegiate 32
SCISA 2-A 2nd round
Palmetto Christian 75, Lee Academy 25 - PCA will take on Beaufort Academy in the semifinals on Thursday
SCISA 1-A 2nd round
Cathedral Academy 63, Dorchester Academy 53
BOYS BASKETBALL
4-A 1st round
Aiken 48, James Island 36
2-A 1st round
Woodland 63, Barnwell 46 - The Wolverines will host Andrew Jackson in round 2 on Thursday
Wade Hampton 63, Philip Simmons 49
