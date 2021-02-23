Lowcountry high school playoff scores (2/22)

By Kevin Bilodeau | February 22, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 11:02 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5-A 1st round

Summerville 69, Dutch Fork 22 - The Green Wave will travel to Sumter for round 2 on Thursday.

Sumter 48, Berkeley 27

Wando 44, St. James 33 - The Warriors will head to Lexington for round 2 on Thursday.

Lexington 58, West Ashley 38

3-A 1st round

Bishop England 78, Waccamaw 24 - Lily Woods had 25 points for the Bishops who advance to round 2 with the win. They’ll host Camden on Thursday.

Loris 42, Oceanside Collegiate 32

SCISA 2-A 2nd round

Palmetto Christian 75, Lee Academy 25 - PCA will take on Beaufort Academy in the semifinals on Thursday

SCISA 1-A 2nd round

Cathedral Academy 63, Dorchester Academy 53

BOYS BASKETBALL

4-A 1st round

Aiken 48, James Island 36

2-A 1st round

Woodland 63, Barnwell 46 - The Wolverines will host Andrew Jackson in round 2 on Thursday

Wade Hampton 63, Philip Simmons 49

