MUSC partners with city to open semi-permanent vaccination site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they are looking to partner with the Medical University of South Carolina to set up a semi-permanent COVID-19 vaccination site.
Officials say the proposed vaccination site would be at the old downtown DMV located at 180 Lockwood Drive.
The space has been vacant for about a year, and city officials say they are hoping to make use of the space at little to no cost to MUSC.
The Charleston City Council agenda shows they are set to vote on an agreement with MUSC to use this space as a COVID-19 vaccine site for an indefinite amount of time.
City of Charleston Attorney Julia Copeland says although specifics are still in the works, this could be a vaccination site through the end of the year. She says they hope to have it up and running in the next few weeks.
Copeland says MUSC would be responsible for some renovations required to get the building functioning, but a significant amount of parking makes this location ideal for a vaccination site. She says parking will be free for those coming to get vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.