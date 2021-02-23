No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death

In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, candles light a makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude, a Black man who died while restrained and in police custody in Rochester, N.Y., in March. Prude died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a "spit hood" over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released by his family. (Source: AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)