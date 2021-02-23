Nonprofit traveling to Texas to help with plumbing disaster triggered by winter storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston nonprofit organization is traveling to Texas to help residents in what officials are calling one of the “largest plumbing disasters on record.”
Water Mission officials say their crews will be responding to the Lone Star State after a week of severe weather across the state disrupted safe water access for more than 14 million people.
According to the organization, two winter storms brought unusually frigid temperatures, causing burst pipes and extensive water damage in homes.
“Nearly half of the residents in one of the largest states in the U.S. are experiencing a plumbing catastrophe due to burst pipes from freezing temperatures and significant power outages,” said Water Mission CEO and President, George C. Greene IV, PE. “Not having water in your home means you can’t flush toilets, shower, or wash clothes. To compound the problem, the issue covers almost the entire state of Texas and there are impacted areas in neighboring states as well.”
A report states that Water Mission is collaborating with Plumbers Without Borders and the Austin Disaster Relief Network to mobilize skilled labor and plumbing-related materials and supplies.
“The focus of the recovery effort is to get safe water flowing in homes for the most vulnerable residents, including the elderly, disabled, uninsured, and underinsured,” Water Mission officials said.
