Nonprofit traveling to Texas to help with plumbing disaster triggered by winter storms

“Nearly half of the residents in one of the largest states in the U.S. are experiencing a plumbing catastrophe due to burst pipes from freezing temperatures and significant power outages,” said Water Mission CEO and President, George C. Greene IV, PE. “Not having water in your home means you can’t flush toilets, shower, or wash clothes. To compound the problem, the issue covers almost the entire state of Texas and there are impacted areas in neighboring states as well.”