One dead, two others injured in shooting in Gastonia
Police investigate shooting in Gastonia (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 22, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 9:05 AM

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man killed in a shooting in Gastonia Monday night has been identified by police as 50-year-old Christopher Lee Brooks. Two others involved were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Gaston County Police says the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Woodleaf Drive.

Officers arrived to fine one person, later identified as Brooks, dead.

Police have not identified a suspected shooter.

No other information was provided.

Officers had both ends of the street blocked off for a time.

