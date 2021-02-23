One dead, two others injured in shooting in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man killed in a shooting in Gastonia Monday night has been identified by police as 50-year-old Christopher Lee Brooks. Two others involved were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Gaston County Police says the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Woodleaf Drive.
Officers arrived to fine one person, later identified as Brooks, dead.
Police have not identified a suspected shooter.
No other information was provided.
Officers had both ends of the street blocked off for a time.
