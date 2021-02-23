SC House Judiciary scheduled to take up bills on guns, execution and religion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina House Judiciary Committee is taking on a full slate of issues, some with the potential to provoke fiery debate.
Below is a quick summary of the impact each bill would have on South Carolina.
- It would allow anyone with a concealed weapon’s permit to openly carry a handgun
- There is no existing law surrounding open carry of a handgun with a permit in SC
- South Carolina is one of 45 states without legislation like this
- However, by default, South Carolinians can carry long guns openly with a permit unless a business or area has rules against this
- It would make the electric chair more common in South Carolina
- Someone on death row would be sentenced to death by electrocution, unless they request a lethal injection
- Director of the Department of Correction will have final say on method used
- In the past, death sentences in South Carolina have been put on pause because of a lack of lethal injection supplies
- This bill would deem religious services “an essential service”
- During a state of emergency religious institutions must be allowed to stay open
- Religious institutions were never ordered to close in South Carolina, but the Bill’s sponsor said he is concerned because other states have done, and he wants to be proactive
